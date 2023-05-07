Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-05-07

- Kristin Hersh – Your Ghost
- Nathan May – It’s Gotta Start Somewhere
- Workhorse – Peace
- The Sundials – I’m Down
- Buffalo Springfield – Expecting to Fly
- Ride Into the Sun – Spill
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis – To the Moon
- Siouxsie & the Banshees – Hong Kong Garden
- Jeff St John & Copperwine – Teach Me How To Fly
- Mica Paris & David Gilmour – I Put a Spell on You
- Grateful Dead – Cream Puff War
- Masters Apprentices – Answer Lies Beyond
- Roger Waters – The Last Refugee
- David Bowie – Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide
- Gordon Lightfoot – Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald
- Carson – Boogie Part 1
- Fyoogs – Mountain
- The Raveonettes – My Tornado
- The Warlocks – Stone Hearts
- Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson – Just Breathe
- Natalie Merchant – Tower of Babel
- Dan Sultan – Story
- John Mellencamp – Hey God
- Los Tones – Buchanan Hammer
- The Oh Sees – Nail House Needle Boys
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
