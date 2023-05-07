Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-05-07

  1. Kristin Hersh – Your Ghost
  2. Nathan May – It’s Gotta Start Somewhere
  3. Workhorse – Peace
  4. The Sundials – I’m Down
  5. Buffalo Springfield – Expecting to Fly
  6. Ride Into the Sun – Spill
  7. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  8. Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis – To the Moon
  9. Siouxsie & the Banshees – Hong Kong Garden
  10. Jeff St John & Copperwine – Teach Me How To Fly
  11. Mica Paris & David Gilmour – I Put a Spell on You
  12. Grateful Dead – Cream Puff War
  13. Masters Apprentices – Answer Lies Beyond
  14. Roger Waters – The Last Refugee
  15. David Bowie – Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide
  16. Gordon Lightfoot – Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald
  17. Carson – Boogie Part 1
  18. Fyoogs – Mountain
  19. The Raveonettes – My Tornado
  20. The Warlocks – Stone Hearts
  21. Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson – Just Breathe
  22. Natalie Merchant – Tower of Babel
  23. Dan Sultan – Story
  24. John Mellencamp – Hey God
  25. Los Tones – Buchanan Hammer
  26. The Oh Sees – Nail House Needle Boys
  27. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
