Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-04-30

Written by on April 30, 2023

  1. Wild Meadows – Rebel
  2. Wireheads – Sonic Space Blues
  3. Emma Louise & Husky – The Sound of Silence
  4. Green Circles – Let Me Through
  5. Mellow Yellow – Black Angel
  6. Sunday Reeds – Slow Burn
  7. The Laurels – Black Cathedral
  8. Mariner 71 – Tesla
  9. Blackwater Fever – Can’t Help Yourself
  10. Tex, Don & Charlie – Whenever it Snows
  11. Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
  12. the Waifs – Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright
  13. The Black Angels – The First Vietnamese War
  14. The Others – Mine
  15. Wicked Empire – Meet You on the Moon
  16. River of Snakes – Smashing’ the Beat
  17. Lucie Thorne – When the Lights Go Down
  18. Rick Morrison & Dave Reid – Tracks
  19. Ash Grunwald & Mahalia Barnes – Trouble’s Door
  20. Wet Lips – Here If You Need
  21. Gazoonga Attack – Cindrella
  22. The Stripp – Forever Till the Day I Die
  23. The Warlocks – Hurricane Heart Attack
  24. Missy Higgins – Stuff & Nonsense
  25. Shane Howard – The Earth is Singing
  26. Augie March – One Crowded Hour
