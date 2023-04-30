Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-04-30

- Wild Meadows – Rebel
- Wireheads – Sonic Space Blues
- Emma Louise & Husky – The Sound of Silence
- Green Circles – Let Me Through
- Mellow Yellow – Black Angel
- Sunday Reeds – Slow Burn
- The Laurels – Black Cathedral
- Mariner 71 – Tesla
- Blackwater Fever – Can’t Help Yourself
- Tex, Don & Charlie – Whenever it Snows
- Sons of Zoku – Earth Chant
- the Waifs – Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright
- The Black Angels – The First Vietnamese War
- The Others – Mine
- Wicked Empire – Meet You on the Moon
- River of Snakes – Smashing’ the Beat
- Lucie Thorne – When the Lights Go Down
- Rick Morrison & Dave Reid – Tracks
- Ash Grunwald & Mahalia Barnes – Trouble’s Door
- Wet Lips – Here If You Need
- Gazoonga Attack – Cindrella
- The Stripp – Forever Till the Day I Die
- The Warlocks – Hurricane Heart Attack
- Missy Higgins – Stuff & Nonsense
- Shane Howard – The Earth is Singing
- Augie March – One Crowded Hour
Reader's opinions