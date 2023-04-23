Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-04-23

Written by on April 23, 2023

  1. Finn Brothers – Won’t Give In
  2. Tiny Little Houses – Soon We Won’t Exist
  3. The Beatles – It Won’t Be Long
  4. Dan Sultan – Won’t Give You That
  5. The Dunes – Paranoid
  6. Wet Taxis – Rich With Nothing
  7. The Amcats – WDYTIW
  8. John Doe – Hotel Ghost
  9. Gil Scott Heron – The Revolution Will Not Be Televised
  10. Dar Williams – You Won’t See Me
  11. Rod Stewart – An Old Raincoat Won’t Ever Let You Down
  12. Summer Flake – Wine Won’t Wash It All Away
  13. Chris Turner – Two Years on My Grave Pt 1
  14. Albert Collins & the Icebreakers – Travelin’ South
  15. Walter Trout – Ok Boomer
  16. Archie Roach & Paul Kelly – We Won’t Cry
  17. BB King – Cryin’ Won’t Help You Babe
  18. Tegan & Sara – I Won’t Be Left
  19. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – I Won’t Back Down
  20. Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers – Lights Out
  21. All Them Witches – Right Hand
  22. Johnny Winter – Long Tall Sally
  23. Zkye – Won’t Be Loving You Again
  24. Mahalia Barnes & the Soul Mates – You Won’t See Me in the Morning
  25. Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band – My Love Will Not Let You Down
  26. Superjesus – Politically Right
  27. The 745 – Patty Bought a Pulsar
  28. The Kills – Kiss the Wrong Side
  29. 1000Mods – A.W.
