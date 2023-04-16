Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-04-16

- Echo Chamber – Bounty Hunter
- Bad//Dreams – By My Side
- Joe Walsh – Turn to Stone
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Into My Arms
- Paul Kelly & Neil Finn – Into Temptation
- Robert Cray & Albert Collins – She’s Into Something
- Last Days of Kali – Diaspora
- Wild Meadow – First Exit
- Grinding Eyes – Too Fast For You
- Sarah Blasko – Into the Great Wide Open
- Cat Dog Bird – Into Fading
- The Frowning Clouds – Into the Ground
- John Cale – Do Not Go Gentle Into That Goodnight
- Molly Rocket – Methany
- Mark Lanegan – Death Don’t Have No Mercy
- The Black Angels – Evil Things
- The Blackwater Fever – Oh Deceit
- Cat Stevens – Into White
- Jackson Browne – Looking Into You
- Courtney Robb – Into the Haze
- The Beatles – Got to Get You Into My Life
- Brian Jonestown Massacre – Stuck to Yours
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Lose Yourself
- Missy Higgins – Dancing Dirt Into the Snow
- Tom Petty – Straight Into Darkness
- Arlo Guthrie – Coming into Los Angeles
- Illicit Eve – Into the Woods
