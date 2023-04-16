Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-04-16

Written by on April 16, 2023

  1. Echo Chamber – Bounty Hunter
  2. Bad//Dreams – By My Side
  3. Joe Walsh – Turn to Stone
  4. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Into My Arms
  5. Paul Kelly & Neil Finn – Into Temptation
  6. Robert Cray & Albert Collins – She’s Into Something
  7. Last Days of Kali – Diaspora
  8. Wild Meadow – First Exit
  9. Grinding Eyes – Too Fast For You
  10. Sarah Blasko – Into the Great Wide Open
  11. Cat Dog Bird – Into Fading
  12. The Frowning Clouds – Into the Ground
  13. John Cale – Do Not Go Gentle Into That Goodnight
  14. Molly Rocket – Methany
  15. Mark Lanegan – Death Don’t Have No Mercy
  16. The Black Angels – Evil Things
  17. The Blackwater Fever – Oh Deceit
  18. Cat Stevens – Into White
  19. Jackson Browne – Looking Into You
  20. Courtney Robb – Into the Haze
  21. The Beatles – Got to Get You Into My Life
  22. Brian Jonestown Massacre – Stuck to Yours
  23. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Lose Yourself
  24. Missy Higgins – Dancing Dirt Into the Snow
  25. Tom Petty – Straight Into Darkness
  26. Arlo Guthrie – Coming into Los Angeles
  27. Illicit Eve – Into the Woods
