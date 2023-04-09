Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-04-09

Written by on April 9, 2023

  1. Paul McCartney – Great Day
  2. Tex Perkins – Splendid Lie
  3. The Millards – Great Self
  4. Celibate Rifles – Wonderful Life
  5. Ride Into The Sun – Drown Your Soul
  6. Mellow Yellow – Love Sonnets & Dancing
  7. Beaches – Divers
  8. Lou Reed – Perfect Day
  9. Lindsay Buckingham – Great Day
  10. Paper Planes – The Perfect Answer
  11. The Saints – This Perfect Day
  12. Black Keys – Come On and Go With Me
  13. Howling Fog – Draw Me Out
  14. Spencer P Jones – What’s Got Into Him
  15. Ed Sheeran – Perfect (acoustic)
  16. Zkye – The Perfect Me
  17. Billy Bragg – Waiting for the Great Leap Forward
  18. Floor Thirteen – Bullet
  19. Straightjacket Fits – Satellite
  20. West Thebarton – Do You Believe
  21. Lazy Cowgirls – Mr Screwdriver
  22. Nick Vulture – Perfect Storm
  23. Little Feat – Perfect Imperfection
  24. Warren Zevon – Splendid Isolation
  25. Louis Armstrong – What a Wonderful World
  26. Starcrawler – Loves Gone Again
  27. The Pixies – Planet of Sound
  28. The Stiff Kittens – Good News
  29. The Dead Kennedys – Rawhide
  30. The Wireheads – Wonderful Wizard
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Lawnmower Music: 2023-04-09

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-04-09

Current track

Title

Artist