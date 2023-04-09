Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-04-09

- Paul McCartney – Great Day
- Tex Perkins – Splendid Lie
- The Millards – Great Self
- Celibate Rifles – Wonderful Life
- Ride Into The Sun – Drown Your Soul
- Mellow Yellow – Love Sonnets & Dancing
- Beaches – Divers
- Lou Reed – Perfect Day
- Lindsay Buckingham – Great Day
- Paper Planes – The Perfect Answer
- The Saints – This Perfect Day
- Black Keys – Come On and Go With Me
- Howling Fog – Draw Me Out
- Spencer P Jones – What’s Got Into Him
- Ed Sheeran – Perfect (acoustic)
- Zkye – The Perfect Me
- Billy Bragg – Waiting for the Great Leap Forward
- Floor Thirteen – Bullet
- Straightjacket Fits – Satellite
- West Thebarton – Do You Believe
- Lazy Cowgirls – Mr Screwdriver
- Nick Vulture – Perfect Storm
- Little Feat – Perfect Imperfection
- Warren Zevon – Splendid Isolation
- Louis Armstrong – What a Wonderful World
- Starcrawler – Loves Gone Again
- The Pixies – Planet of Sound
- The Stiff Kittens – Good News
- The Dead Kennedys – Rawhide
- The Wireheads – Wonderful Wizard
