Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-03-26

- Neil Young – Don’t Let it Bring You Down
- Emily Davis – Bring Forth the Queen of Mexico
- Melissa Etheridge – Bring Me Some Water
- Levi Smith’s Clefs – Bring it to Jerome
- Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Outside of this Town
- The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
- Rebecca’s Empire – Cut O’Mara
- Los Palms – Six Broke Teens
- Paul Kelly – To Bring You My Love
- Esme McDonald – Bring Me Back Your Love
- Tori Amos – You Can Bring Your Dog
- Nick Charles & Doc Span – You Bring Out the Boogie in Me
- Sons of Zoku – Wild Eyes
- New Candys – Patient Medicine
- The Warlocks – Stick Man Blues
- The Animals – Don’t Bring Me Down
- John Fogerty – Bring it Down to Jelly Roll
- Gov’t Mule – Bring on the Music
- Pelvis – Peach Juice
- Exploding White Mice – Fear
- The Volcanics – Nothin’ For You
- The Butthole Surfers – Gary Floyd
- Civic – Fly Song
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Bring it On
- Jimmy Barnes & Diesel – Bring it on Home to Me
- Led Zeppelin – Bring it on Home
- Garry Gray and the Sixth Circle – Our God Hangs #6
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Stop
- The Drones – The Scrap Iron Sky
