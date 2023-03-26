Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-03-26

  1. Neil Young – Don’t Let it Bring You Down
  2. Emily Davis – Bring Forth the Queen of Mexico
  3. Melissa Etheridge – Bring Me Some Water
  4. Levi Smith’s Clefs – Bring it to Jerome
  5. Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Outside of this Town
  6. The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
  7. Rebecca’s Empire – Cut O’Mara
  8. Los Palms – Six Broke Teens
  9. Paul Kelly – To Bring You My Love
  10. Esme McDonald – Bring Me Back Your Love
  11. Tori Amos – You Can Bring Your Dog
  12. Nick Charles & Doc Span – You Bring Out the Boogie in Me
  13. Sons of Zoku – Wild Eyes
  14. New Candys – Patient Medicine
  15. The Warlocks – Stick Man Blues
  16. The Animals – Don’t Bring Me Down
  17. John Fogerty – Bring it Down to Jelly Roll
  18. Gov’t Mule – Bring on the Music
  19. Pelvis – Peach Juice
  20. Exploding White Mice – Fear
  21. The Volcanics – Nothin’ For You
  22. The Butthole Surfers – Gary Floyd
  23. Civic – Fly Song
  24. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Bring it On
  25. Jimmy Barnes & Diesel – Bring it on Home to Me
  26. Led Zeppelin – Bring it on Home
  27. Garry Gray and the Sixth Circle – Our God Hangs #6
  28. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Stop
  29. The Drones – The Scrap Iron Sky
