Seriously Straight, Totally Twisted: 2023-03-19

Written by on March 19, 2023

  1. Vince Gill, Zac Brown, Gregg Allman – Midnight Rider
  2. Sons of Zoku – Beyound Beyound
  3. The Raveonettes – Beat City
  4. Joe Henry – Green of the Afternoon
  5. Crash Test Dummies – Afternoons & Coffeespoons
  6. The Stranglers – Another Camden Afternoon
  7. The Bakers Digest – Archie
  8. The Rememberz – Don’t Get Up
  9. The Scare – Could Be Bad
  10. The Mess Hall – Keep Walking
  11. Rickie Lee Jones – On Saturday Afternoons in 1963
  12. Moody Blues – Tuesday Afternoon
  13. Hoodoo Gurus – Death in the Afternoon
  14. Black Angels – Sunday Afternoon
  15. Roger Waters – Smell the Roses
  16. Wild Meadows – Rebel
  17. Grinderman – Evil
  18. Small Faces – Lazy Sunday
  19. Zkye – Middle of the Afternoon
  20. The Lift Dwellers – Monday Afternoon
  21. Arctic Monkeys – View from the Afternoon
  22. The Fumes – Jazz
  23. The Vasco Era – When We Were Getting to Forgiving You
  24. Hands Off Gretel – Big Boy
  25. J Mascis & the Fog – Where’d You Go
  26. Courtney Robb – Lazy Afternoons
  27. David Black – Sunny Afternoon
  28. Tamam Shud – Midday til 4
