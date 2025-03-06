Roots & Branches: 2025-03-06

- EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
- RED SKY JULY – Two Magicians
- BREAD, LOVE AND DREAMS – Mirrors
- BREAD, LOVE AND DREAMS – Artificial Light (Of All The Living Lies)
- BREAD, LOVE AND DREAMS – The Yellow-Bellied Redback
- BREAD, LOVE AND DREAMS – The Least Said
- THE EXISLES – Convenience Store Regrets
- TIM HART – How Do You Like Your New Life (feat. Denison Witmer)
- THESE IDLE HANDS – Somewhere Else To Go
- GUSTO GUSTO – Sunday Scaries
- TIM WILLIAMS AND THE ENDLESS WINTER – Skeletons
- KATIE SPENCER – Take Your Time
- SUSIE KEYNES – Sometime
- SUSIE KEYNES – Truth Or Consequences
- SUSIE KEYNES – Ridgeway
- SETH LAKEMAN – The Huntsman and the Moon
- CHUMBAWAMBA – On The Day The Nazi Died
- CHUMBAWAMBA feat. Credit To The Nation – On The Day The Nazi Died
- SAULJALJUI – Sapuy
- AMARU TRIBE – Cumbia Oceanica
- TALISK – Dystopia
- THE EXISLES – Nipaluna Baby
- RED SKY JULY – Platform 5
- TOMI GRAY – !!!
Reader's opinions