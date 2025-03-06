Roots & Branches: 2025-03-06

March 6, 2025

  1. EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
  2. RED SKY JULY – Two Magicians
  3. BREAD, LOVE AND DREAMS – Mirrors
  4. BREAD, LOVE AND DREAMS – Artificial Light (Of All The Living Lies)
  5. BREAD, LOVE AND DREAMS – The Yellow-Bellied Redback
  6. BREAD, LOVE AND DREAMS – The Least Said
  7. THE EXISLES – Convenience Store Regrets
  8. TIM HART – How Do You Like Your New Life (feat. Denison Witmer)
  9. THESE IDLE HANDS – Somewhere Else To Go
  10. GUSTO GUSTO – Sunday Scaries
  11. TIM WILLIAMS AND THE ENDLESS WINTER – Skeletons
  12. KATIE SPENCER – Take Your Time
  13. SUSIE KEYNES – Sometime
  14. SUSIE KEYNES – Truth Or Consequences
  15. SUSIE KEYNES – Ridgeway
  16. SETH LAKEMAN – The Huntsman and the Moon
  17. CHUMBAWAMBA – On The Day The Nazi Died
  18. CHUMBAWAMBA feat. Credit To The Nation – On The Day The Nazi Died
  19. SAULJALJUI – Sapuy
  20. AMARU TRIBE – Cumbia Oceanica
  21. TALISK – Dystopia
  22. THE EXISLES – Nipaluna Baby
  23. RED SKY JULY – Platform 5
  24. TOMI GRAY – !!!
