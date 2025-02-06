Roots & Branches: 2025-02-06

  1. EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
  2. WEST OF EDEN – The Ten Bells
  3. KRIS DEMEANOR & HIS CRACK BAND – Extreme To Me
  4. KRIS DEMEANOR & HIS CRACK BAND – Is My Coming Round A Problem? Chantal Vitalis, vocals
  5. KRIS DEMEANOR & HIS CRACK BAND – Cactus Man
  6. KRIS DEMEANOR & HIS CRACK BAND – Cactus Man (Reprise)
  7. ASLEEP AT THE REEL – Three Sheets To The Wind
  8. BROOK ST – Geordie, Settle Down
  9. PETE ROSS & THE SAPPHIRE – This Is War
  10. DOCTOR D & FERGUS MAXIMUS – St Vincent St
  11. DOCTOR D & FERGUS MAXIMUS – Four Trees
  12. DOCTOR D & FERGUS MAXIMUS – Cross Out The King
  13. TELITA LEE & THE HUSKIES – Bring Me To Life
  14. DOG TRUMPET – Marianne
  15. ALISTAIR HULETT & DAVE SWARBRICK – Siege Of Union Street
  16. ALISTAIR HULETT & DAVE SWARBRICK – The Swaggies Have All Waltzed Matilda Away
  17. ALISTAIR HULETT & DAVE SWARBRICK – Among Proddy Dogs And Papes
  18. ALISTAIR HULETT & DAVE SWARBRICK – When Johnny Came Hame Tae Glesga
  19. JACK McCRACKEN – A Scream From Beyond
