Roots & Branches: 2025-02-06

- EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
- WEST OF EDEN – The Ten Bells
- KRIS DEMEANOR & HIS CRACK BAND – Extreme To Me
- KRIS DEMEANOR & HIS CRACK BAND – Is My Coming Round A Problem? Chantal Vitalis, vocals
- KRIS DEMEANOR & HIS CRACK BAND – Cactus Man
- KRIS DEMEANOR & HIS CRACK BAND – Cactus Man (Reprise)
- ASLEEP AT THE REEL – Three Sheets To The Wind
- BROOK ST – Geordie, Settle Down
- PETE ROSS & THE SAPPHIRE – This Is War
- DOCTOR D & FERGUS MAXIMUS – St Vincent St
- DOCTOR D & FERGUS MAXIMUS – Four Trees
- DOCTOR D & FERGUS MAXIMUS – Cross Out The King
- TELITA LEE & THE HUSKIES – Bring Me To Life
- DOG TRUMPET – Marianne
- ALISTAIR HULETT & DAVE SWARBRICK – Siege Of Union Street
- ALISTAIR HULETT & DAVE SWARBRICK – The Swaggies Have All Waltzed Matilda Away
- ALISTAIR HULETT & DAVE SWARBRICK – Among Proddy Dogs And Papes
- ALISTAIR HULETT & DAVE SWARBRICK – When Johnny Came Hame Tae Glesga
- JACK McCRACKEN – A Scream From Beyond
Reader's opinions