Roots & Branches: 2024-11-21

  1. EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
  2. PAUL KELLY – Taught By Experts
  3. PHIL GARDNER – The Drifter And The Lady
  4. PETER ROBERTS – I’ve Been Thinking
  5. KATHY McGREADY – Dreamspin
  6. BLACK VELVET BAND – The Miner
  7. HAYDEN COONAN – Bury Me In The Ground
  8. TOM WEST – Hush
  9. COOKIN TEA – You Never Say Your Grace
  10. HOME SERVICE – The Road to the North / The White Cockade
  11. DAVID CARROLL & FRIENDS – Sheath And Knife
  12. CARLA FUCHS – Songbird
  13. GRYPHON – Normal Wisdom From The Swamp…(a sonic tonic)
  14. RUFOUS WHISTLER – I Mean It
  15. BEN WALKER – Time Machine
  16. SOURSOB BOB, MATT KELSH & PEARL TASSELL – Plenty Of Fish
  17. FRENCHAM SMITH – Be
  18. FRENCHAM SMITH – Four Strong Hands
  19. FRENCHAM SMITH – Out There
  20. FRENCHAM SMITH – Watch The Road
  21. LUKE WATT with DANNY MCKENNA and STEVE HADLEY – In Plain Sight
  22. PLAINSONG – Sloth
  23. RAPHAEL ROGINSKI – Šilinis Viržis
  24. MEROPE – Rana
  25. BABA ZULA – Yaprakların Arasından (Through the Leaves)
