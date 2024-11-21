Roots & Branches: 2024-11-21

- EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
- PAUL KELLY – Taught By Experts
- PHIL GARDNER – The Drifter And The Lady
- PETER ROBERTS – I’ve Been Thinking
- KATHY McGREADY – Dreamspin
- BLACK VELVET BAND – The Miner
- HAYDEN COONAN – Bury Me In The Ground
- TOM WEST – Hush
- COOKIN TEA – You Never Say Your Grace
- HOME SERVICE – The Road to the North / The White Cockade
- DAVID CARROLL & FRIENDS – Sheath And Knife
- CARLA FUCHS – Songbird
- GRYPHON – Normal Wisdom From The Swamp…(a sonic tonic)
- RUFOUS WHISTLER – I Mean It
- BEN WALKER – Time Machine
- SOURSOB BOB, MATT KELSH & PEARL TASSELL – Plenty Of Fish
- FRENCHAM SMITH – Be
- FRENCHAM SMITH – Four Strong Hands
- FRENCHAM SMITH – Out There
- FRENCHAM SMITH – Watch The Road
- LUKE WATT with DANNY MCKENNA and STEVE HADLEY – In Plain Sight
- PLAINSONG – Sloth
- RAPHAEL ROGINSKI – Šilinis Viržis
- MEROPE – Rana
- BABA ZULA – Yaprakların Arasından (Through the Leaves)
