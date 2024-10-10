Roots & Branches: 2024-10-10

Written by on October 10, 2024

  1. EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
  2. DOG TRUMPET – Marianne
  3. DADAWA – Ballad of Lhasa
  4. DADAWA – Seven Drums
  5. DADAWA – Question from the Other Shore
  6. KATANKIN – On Your Knees
  7. RUFOUS WHISTLER – Honey
  8. NIKSTA – Laura
  9. NAOMI KEYTE – Emmylou
  10. WILLIAM JACK – Cellopickin’
  11. EDWINA HAYES – Pour Me A Drink
  12. MONIQUE CLARE – Hourglass
  13. CHLOE SEA – Wake Me Up
  14. PORCHLIGHT PARADE – Sidesleeper
  15. SHARON SHANNON – Jigs (from De Dannan)
  16. SHARON SHANNON with PAULINE SCANLON – The Boys of Barr na Sraide
  17. SHARON SHANNON – The Burst Mattress
  18. SHARON SHANNON – The Bungee Jumpers
  19. SAICOBAB – Nachin Machine
  20. BLOODYWOOD – Jee Veerey
  21. GREG WILLIAMS – Through My Hands
  22. THE MAN FROM ATLANTIS – Raag Bhairav
