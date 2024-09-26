Roots & Branches: 2024-09-26

- EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
- JOSHUA BURNELL – Farewell Farewell
- DAVID CARROLL & FRIENDS – Sheath & Knife
- HOME SERVICE – The Road to the North / The White Cockade
- THE ALBION BAND – Ragged Heroes
- HOME SERVICE – Alright Jack
- GRYPHON – The Astrologer
- HOME SERVICE – Battle Of The Somme
- THE PRETTY LITTLES – Australian Dream
- THE CROOKED FIDDLE BAND – Frost on the Thistledown
- SONS OF ZOKU – O Saber
- ASLEEP AT THE REEL – Molly Rose
- JODI MARTIN – Country Mile
- NGULMIYA – Gabalandhurra [Feat. Pau Figueres]
- TENZIN CHOEGYAL – Kyema The Roof is Leaking
