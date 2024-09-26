Roots & Branches: 2024-09-26

Written by on September 26, 2024

  1. EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
  2. JOSHUA BURNELL – Farewell Farewell
  3. DAVID CARROLL & FRIENDS – Sheath & Knife
  4. HOME SERVICE – The Road to the North / The White Cockade
  5. THE ALBION BAND – Ragged Heroes
  6. HOME SERVICE – Alright Jack
  7. GRYPHON – The Astrologer
  8. HOME SERVICE – Battle Of The Somme
  9. THE PRETTY LITTLES – Australian Dream
  10. THE CROOKED FIDDLE BAND – Frost on the Thistledown
  11. SONS OF ZOKU – O Saber
  12. ASLEEP AT THE REEL – Molly Rose
  13. JODI MARTIN – Country Mile
  14. NGULMIYA – Gabalandhurra [Feat. Pau Figueres]
  15. TENZIN CHOEGYAL – Kyema The Roof is Leaking
