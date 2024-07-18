Roots & Branches: 2024-07-18

Written by on July 18, 2024

  1. EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
  2. KATANKIN – Stand Up Child
  3. SOWULO – Mabon
  4. SOWULO – Ostara
  5. SOWULO – Yule
  6. JUDY DYBLE – Summer Gathers
  7. RUBY SHAY – Brookfield Ave [Feat. The Red Horse]
  8. SNOWY BAND – If You Ever Need Me
  9. FAIRPORT CONVENTION – John Barleycorn (live 1987)
  10. FAIRPORT CONVENTION – Cat On The Mixer / 3 Left Feet (live 1987)
  11. FAIRPORT CONVENTION – Sloth (live, Canberra 1986)
  12. KISS THE ANUS OF A BLACK CAT – Miserere
  13. GEOFF GATES – Ballad of Charlie
  14. LIAM McALARY – Into The Sun
  15. JACKSON VALERIE-ROSE – Troubadour
  16. MATT ANGELL – Stones
  17. SHERBET – All Our Yesterdays
  18. DIETER HORVAT – 600
  19. JOE ZIFFER – Seaside
  20. SONS OF ZOKU – Yang Yin
  21. DYBLE LONGDON – France
