Roots & Branches: 2024-07-11

  1. EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
  2. BRITTLE SUN – Words in the Dirt
  3. VALRAVN – Fuglar (Birds)
  4. VALRAVN – Ólavur Riddararós
  5. VALRAVN – Kroppar (Bodies)
  6. VALRAVN – Krummi (Crummy)
  7. FLOYD THURSBY – This Beating Heart
  8. BJÉAR – I’m sorry, the fire doesn’t fall anymore
  9. MICHAEL LARKINGS – Moving On
  10. TREVOR LILLEY – Saturday Night In A Northern Town
  11. DAVID ROVICS – From the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea
  12. JON BODEN & THE REMNANT KINGS – Sweet Thames Flow Softly
  13. CHARLES JENKINS – Victoria Markets
  14. JOE ZIFFER – Master of Ceremonies
  15. PETER GARRETT – Currowan
  16. THE YEARLINGS – Wildflower Girl
  17. HUCKLEBERRY SWEDES – Somewhere By Sundown
  18. THE TIMBERS – Gallantry
  19. RICHARD THOMPSON – Maybe
  20. TREMBLING BELLS – My Father Was A Collapsing Star
  21. SAN URESHI – Samurai
  22. SANGEETHA VIDWAN SHRI RAMACHANDRA – Shloka
  23. ANOUSHKA SHANKAR – In The End
  24. TENZIN CHOEGYAL – Dolma Whispering Sky
  25. TAKKAK TAKKAK – Takkatakka
