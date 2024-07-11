Roots & Branches: 2024-07-11

- EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
- BRITTLE SUN – Words in the Dirt
- VALRAVN – Fuglar (Birds)
- VALRAVN – Ólavur Riddararós
- VALRAVN – Kroppar (Bodies)
- VALRAVN – Krummi (Crummy)
- FLOYD THURSBY – This Beating Heart
- BJÉAR – I’m sorry, the fire doesn’t fall anymore
- MICHAEL LARKINGS – Moving On
- TREVOR LILLEY – Saturday Night In A Northern Town
- DAVID ROVICS – From the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea
- JON BODEN & THE REMNANT KINGS – Sweet Thames Flow Softly
- CHARLES JENKINS – Victoria Markets
- JOE ZIFFER – Master of Ceremonies
- PETER GARRETT – Currowan
- THE YEARLINGS – Wildflower Girl
- HUCKLEBERRY SWEDES – Somewhere By Sundown
- THE TIMBERS – Gallantry
- RICHARD THOMPSON – Maybe
- TREMBLING BELLS – My Father Was A Collapsing Star
- SAN URESHI – Samurai
- SANGEETHA VIDWAN SHRI RAMACHANDRA – Shloka
- ANOUSHKA SHANKAR – In The End
- TENZIN CHOEGYAL – Dolma Whispering Sky
- TAKKAK TAKKAK – Takkatakka
