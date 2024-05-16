Roots & Branches: 2024-05-16

  1. EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
  2. CROOKED FIDDLE BAND – A Cold Wind Blows
  3. KATANKIN – In A New Way
  4. KATANKIN – Stand Up Child
  5. KATANKIN – My Little Kite
  6. KATANKIN – Lose It All
  7. AXE & THE IVORY – When I Was A Shelter
  8. AMY VEE – Ennui
  9. WIRE BLUTHE – Gotta Find A Magic Place
  10. NAPHTA – Pąk (w Mala Herba)
  11. NAPHTA – Żałość
  12. NAPHTA – Rozpust
  13. PHOSPHORESCENT – Revelator
  14. WE MAVERICKS – All This Noise
  15. NORWOOD – Big Talker
  16. SHARON SHANNON – The Diddley Doo (feat. The Scratch)
  17. TREVOR LILLEY – Beverley Market
  18. DOG TRUMPET – Space and Time
  19. SAM LEE – Aye Walking Oh
  20. CAL WILLIAMS JR – Place To Be
  21. SONS OF ZOKU – Earth Chant
