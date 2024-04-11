Roots & Branches: 2024-04-11

April 11, 2024

  1. EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
  2. LAIR – Tanah Bertuah
  3. LOCH LOMOND – A Field Report
  4. LOCH LOMOND – Northern, Knees, Trees, and Lights
  5. LOCH LOMOND – Song In 3/4
  6. LOCH LOMOND – All Your Friends Are Smiling
  7. NIAMH BURY – Pianos in the Snow
  8. ANOUSHA VICTOIRE – Embers Of the Night
  9. MATT JOE GOW & KERRYN FIELDS – No Trace
  10. SON OF THE VELVET RAT – Are the Angels Pretty
  11. THE NIGHT PARROTS – K2-18b
  12. BROKEN CREEK – Broken Tapes
  13. X AMBASSADORS – Smoke on the Highway
  14. HAYDEN COONAN MUSIC – Bury Me In The Ground
  15. SAM LEE – Dreams of the Returning
  16. THE UKRAINIANS – What Difference Does It Make
  17. OYSTERBAND – Granite Years
  18. REV HAMMER – Down By The River ‘O’
  19. BHUNDU BOYS – Radio Africa
  20. CATSELF – Fast Vehicles
  21. ANOUSHKA SHANKAR – New Dawn
  22. BADINAGE – Imagination
  23. PHILIP H. BLEEK – Family Tree
  24. BROMHAM – William And Gudula
  25. BASTY H – Red Waters Of Wakefield
