Roots & Branches: 2024-04-11

- EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
- LAIR – Tanah Bertuah
- LOCH LOMOND – A Field Report
- LOCH LOMOND – Northern, Knees, Trees, and Lights
- LOCH LOMOND – Song In 3/4
- LOCH LOMOND – All Your Friends Are Smiling
- NIAMH BURY – Pianos in the Snow
- ANOUSHA VICTOIRE – Embers Of the Night
- MATT JOE GOW & KERRYN FIELDS – No Trace
- SON OF THE VELVET RAT – Are the Angels Pretty
- THE NIGHT PARROTS – K2-18b
- BROKEN CREEK – Broken Tapes
- X AMBASSADORS – Smoke on the Highway
- HAYDEN COONAN MUSIC – Bury Me In The Ground
- SAM LEE – Dreams of the Returning
- THE UKRAINIANS – What Difference Does It Make
- OYSTERBAND – Granite Years
- REV HAMMER – Down By The River ‘O’
- BHUNDU BOYS – Radio Africa
- CATSELF – Fast Vehicles
- ANOUSHKA SHANKAR – New Dawn
- BADINAGE – Imagination
- PHILIP H. BLEEK – Family Tree
- BROMHAM – William And Gudula
- BASTY H – Red Waters Of Wakefield
Reader's opinions