Roots & Branches: 2024-04-04

- EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
- SON OF THE VELVET RAT – Bewildering Black & White Moments Captured On Trail Cams
- ORIENTAL SUNSHINE – Across Your Life
- ORIENTAL SUNSHINE – Can Anybody Tell
- ORIENTAL SUNSHINE – Mother Nature
- ORIENTAL SUNSHINE – Unless
- LLOYD AND THE LEFTOVERS – Bag Boy
- JC AND THE TREE – Blue
- PETER GARRETT – Hey Archetype
- FOTHERINGAY – The Sea
- Jacqui McShee’s PENTANGLE – The Nightingale
- FAIRPORT CONVENTION – Everything But The Skirl / Let There Be Drums
- KATE MAHOOD – Little Finch
- MATUEZI – Change The Day
- MICHAEL PLATER – The Dreamers’ Dream
- DANI BURBROOK – Care For Me
- JENNY CLARK – Merrily Kiss the Quaker’s Wife / The Jacuzzi of Glen Tanar
- WILLIE AND FLEUR – Ain’t Life a Brook
- STEVE ASHLEY – That’s My Baby
- TOM REDWOOD – Rise From The Earth
- FIELD MONUMENTS – Less Successful Version of Me
- MICHAEL WAUGH – Fix Me
- SON OF THE VELVET RAT – Kindness Of The Moon
