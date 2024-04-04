Roots & Branches: 2024-04-04

April 4, 2024

  1. EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
  2. SON OF THE VELVET RAT – Bewildering Black & White Moments Captured On Trail Cams
  3. ORIENTAL SUNSHINE – Across Your Life
  4. ORIENTAL SUNSHINE – Can Anybody Tell
  5. ORIENTAL SUNSHINE – Mother Nature
  6. ORIENTAL SUNSHINE – Unless
  7. LLOYD AND THE LEFTOVERS – Bag Boy
  8. JC AND THE TREE – Blue
  9. PETER GARRETT – Hey Archetype
  10. FOTHERINGAY – The Sea
  11. Jacqui McShee’s PENTANGLE – The Nightingale
  12. FAIRPORT CONVENTION – Everything But The Skirl / Let There Be Drums
  13. KATE MAHOOD – Little Finch
  14. MATUEZI – Change The Day
  15. MICHAEL PLATER – The Dreamers’ Dream
  16. DANI BURBROOK – Care For Me
  17. JENNY CLARK – Merrily Kiss the Quaker’s Wife / The Jacuzzi of Glen Tanar
  18. WILLIE AND FLEUR – Ain’t Life a Brook
  19. STEVE ASHLEY – That’s My Baby
  20. TOM REDWOOD – Rise From The Earth
  21. FIELD MONUMENTS – Less Successful Version of Me
  22. MICHAEL WAUGH – Fix Me
  23. SON OF THE VELVET RAT – Kindness Of The Moon
