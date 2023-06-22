Roots & Branches: 2023-06-22

Written by on June 22, 2023

  1. EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
  2. DANDELION WINE – The Falcon Carol
  3. THE MALKIES – Buy Us A Drink
  4. THE MALKIES – Playing For The Traffic
  5. THE MALKIES – Wife Of Usher’s Well
  6. KRIS DEMEANOR & HIS CRACK BAND – Extreme To Me
  7. ELKHORN – East
  8. DOM BRINKLEY – Little Sparks
  9. M.E. BAIRD & JAMIE TREVASKIS – Spinning Man
  10. THE MONEY WAR – Ride
  11. FLOGGING MOLLY – These Times Have Got Me Drinking / Tripping Up the Stairs
  12. DRY SPELLS – Black Is the Color
  13. HEIDI EVERETT – The Stars
  14. BUSSEYS – Swear It Was True
  15. RODD SHERWIN & JEREMY WILLIAMS – Fading Memories
  16. THE SALTY SEA DOGS – What’s Done Is Done
  17. COUSIN FUZZY and his COUSINS – Goody Goody Gum Drops
  18. THE YEARLINGS – Waiting On The Wind
  19. COWBOY JUNKIES – Knives
  20. DROPKICK MURPHYS – Gotta Get to Peekskill (feat. Violent Femmes)
  21. RYAN MARTIN JOHN – Bourbon St
  22. NATALIE MERCHANT – Sister Tilly
  23. DANDELION WINE – Katavasia
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Blues Power: 2023-06-22

Current track

Title

Artist