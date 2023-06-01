Roots & Branches: 2023-06-01

- Emma Luker, Dee Trewatha, Ray Smith & Kerryn Schofield – Hunter’s Revenge
- Workhorse – Rode A River
- Frightened Rabbit – Swim Until You Can’t See Land
- Billy Bragg – Lonesome Ocean
- Junk Harmony – Last Week’s Dream
- Belle & Sebastian – The Fox In The Snow
- Donovan Leitch – Riki Tiki Tavi
- Feist – Hiding Out In The Open
- Youssou N’Dour with Neneh Cherry – 7 Seconds
- Beach House – Lemon Glow
- The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
- Bert Jansch – It Doesn’t Bother Me
- Lucinda Williams – American Dream
- Ismael Lo with Marianne Faithfull – Senegambie
- Penny Flanagan – Picasso With The Girl
- Xani – Michelle
- Magna Carta – Airport Song (from Seasons)
- Susana Baca – El Bosque Armado (La Canoa)
- Steve Mason – Upon My Soul
- Jen Cloher – Being Human
- Avalon Kane – Glimmer
- Shirley Collins – The Captain With The Whiskers
- Jimmy Little – Summer Rain
- The Hottentots – Rosie
- Taraf De Haidouks – Suita Maskarada
- Ceigimenez – Harvest Moon (Neil Young)
- Sarah McLachlan – Dear God
- Penny Flanagan – King Of Beauties
- Sandy Denny – Blackwaterside
- Avalon Kane – Ginger
