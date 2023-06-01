Roots & Branches: 2023-06-01

Written by on June 1, 2023

  1. Emma Luker, Dee Trewatha, Ray Smith & Kerryn Schofield – Hunter’s Revenge
  2. Workhorse – Rode A River
  3. Frightened Rabbit – Swim Until You Can’t See Land
  4. Billy Bragg – Lonesome Ocean
  5. Junk Harmony – Last Week’s Dream
  6. Belle & Sebastian – The Fox In The Snow
  7. Donovan Leitch – Riki Tiki Tavi
  8. Feist – Hiding Out In The Open
  9. Youssou N’Dour with Neneh Cherry – 7 Seconds
  10. Beach House – Lemon Glow
  11. The Dainty Morsels – Larkspur Blues
  12. Bert Jansch – It Doesn’t Bother Me
  13. Lucinda Williams – American Dream
  14. Ismael Lo with Marianne Faithfull – Senegambie
  15. Penny Flanagan – Picasso With The Girl
  16. Xani – Michelle
  17. Magna Carta – Airport Song (from Seasons)
  18. Susana Baca – El Bosque Armado (La Canoa)
  19. Steve Mason – Upon My Soul
  20. Jen Cloher – Being Human
  21. Avalon Kane – Glimmer
  22. Shirley Collins – The Captain With The Whiskers
  23. Jimmy Little – Summer Rain
  24. The Hottentots – Rosie
  25. Taraf De Haidouks – Suita Maskarada
  26. Ceigimenez – Harvest Moon (Neil Young)
  27. Sarah McLachlan – Dear God
  28. Penny Flanagan – King Of Beauties
  29. Sandy Denny – Blackwaterside
  30. Avalon Kane – Ginger
