Roots & Branches: 2023-03-30

- EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
- CEDARSMOKE – Go Easy
- HUNT & TURNER – Living Without You
- HUNT & TURNER – Man Of Rings
- HUNT & TURNER – Older Now And Younger Then
- LANKUM – Go Dig My Grave
- POSSUM – Bluestone
- MICHAEL PLATER – This Waking Dream
- LUCY WISE – All The Streets
- WATCHGLASS – Eons Romance
- ABBIE CARDWELL – Underground
- GEORGIA MOONEY – I Am Not In A Hurry
- GARRETT KATO – Slow Motion
- SLATERR – Here For You
- YELLOW BLUE BUS – Echoes of the Steppes
- OCEANIQUE – Heavy
- THE UPLIFTING BELL ENDS – The Artificial Satellite and the Destruction of Humanity
- DEAD CAN DANCE – How Fortunate the Man with None (Live from Massey Hall, Toronto, ON. October 1st, 2005)
- GOLDSTEIN – Milk Money
- LILAC THIEF – Great Nothing
- LUCY WISE – Games You Played
- LANKUM – The Turn
Reader's opinions