Roots & Branches: 2023-03-30

Written by on March 30, 2023

  1. EMMA LUKER etc – Hunter’s Revenge
  2. CEDARSMOKE – Go Easy
  3. HUNT & TURNER – Living Without You
  4. HUNT & TURNER – Man Of Rings
  5. HUNT & TURNER – Older Now And Younger Then
  6. LANKUM – Go Dig My Grave
  7. POSSUM – Bluestone
  8. MICHAEL PLATER – This Waking Dream
  9. LUCY WISE – All The Streets
  10. WATCHGLASS – Eons Romance
  11. ABBIE CARDWELL – Underground
  12. GEORGIA MOONEY – I Am Not In A Hurry
  13. GARRETT KATO – Slow Motion
  14. SLATERR – Here For You
  15. YELLOW BLUE BUS – Echoes of the Steppes
  16. OCEANIQUE – Heavy
  17. THE UPLIFTING BELL ENDS – The Artificial Satellite and the Destruction of Humanity
  18. DEAD CAN DANCE – How Fortunate the Man with None (Live from Massey Hall, Toronto, ON. October 1st, 2005)
  19. GOLDSTEIN – Milk Money
  20. LILAC THIEF – Great Nothing
  21. LUCY WISE – Games You Played
  22. LANKUM – The Turn
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Critical Mess: 2023-03-31

Previous post

Mystery Train: 2023-03-30

Current track

Title

Artist