Rise Above: 2024-11-06

- testeagles – turn that shit up
- signals – burden
- volatile ways – times up
- devoidance – filthy ft volatile ways
- witch spit – knuckle sandwhich
- pizza death – pizza death
- blood sucking freaks – she drives me crazy
- psycroptic – (ob)servant
- future static – venensosa
- these new south whales – its its own heart
- thornhill – obsession
- hard ons – where did she come from
- northlane – after image ft ian kenny
- COFFIN – beasts
- bodyjar – not the same
- thy art is murder – I’ll show you god
- sundowner – cocaine
- impetus – thrown to the wolves
- bifurcation – clandestine killings
- hands like houses – heaven
- pestilence – twisted truth
- brand of sacrifice – exodus
- of virtue – cut me open
- organectomy – tracheal hanging
- dharma – bhaisajyaguru
- lumen ad mortem – within the smoke
- day of contempt – one by one
- great american ghost – lost in the outline
- sienna skies – the hardest part
- fangz – same old story
- LOLA – fast life
- left on seen – goosebumps
- fear factory – cars (remix)
