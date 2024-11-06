Rise Above: 2024-11-06

November 6, 2024

  1. testeagles – turn that shit up
  2. signals – burden
  3. volatile ways – times up
  4. devoidance – filthy ft volatile ways
  5. witch spit – knuckle sandwhich
  6. pizza death – pizza death
  7. blood sucking freaks – she drives me crazy
  8. psycroptic – (ob)servant
  9. future static – venensosa
  10. these new south whales – its its own heart
  11. thornhill – obsession
  12. hard ons – where did she come from
  13. northlane – after image ft ian kenny
  14. COFFIN – beasts
  15. bodyjar – not the same
  16. thy art is murder – I’ll show you god
  17. sundowner – cocaine
  18. impetus – thrown to the wolves
  19. bifurcation – clandestine killings
  20. hands like houses – heaven
  21. pestilence – twisted truth
  22. brand of sacrifice – exodus
  23. of virtue – cut me open
  24. organectomy – tracheal hanging
  25. dharma – bhaisajyaguru
  26. lumen ad mortem – within the smoke
  27. day of contempt – one by one
  28. great american ghost – lost in the outline
  29. sienna skies – the hardest part
  30. fangz – same old story
  31. LOLA – fast life
  32. left on seen – goosebumps
  33. fear factory – cars (remix)
