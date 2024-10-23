Rise Above: 2024-10-23

October 23, 2024

  1. dr sure’s unusual practice – slug
  2. regurgitator ft peaches – this is not a pop song
  3. peaches ft iggy pop – kick it
  4. confidence man, in2stellar – break it down (on the bassline)
  5. the meanies – zamboni
  6. the stress of leisure – it goes away with the heat
  7. gut health – uh oh
  8. milton man gogh – zoom (last dinosaurs)
  9. bad sext – polyester girl (regurgitator)
  10. 88 tokomak – apartment (custard)
  11. the dare – girls
  12. confidence man – 3am la la la
  13. the killgirls – grams and tons
  14. the glycereens – hangin on
  15. fresh hex – bang it but with guitars
  16. pussycat and the dirty jonhsons – afraid of the dark
  17. the vains – woman on the brink
  18. witch spit – daddy
  19. stabbitha and the knifey wifeys – satans doorbell
  20. amyl and the sniffers – jerkin
  21. L7 – Mr Integrity
  22. whoroboros – scum i shot andy warhol
  23. a swayze and the ghosts – tell you all the time
  24. the bennies – acid on the brain
  25. private function – I don’t wanna make out with you
  26. most epic dream – equality
  27. thunder speaks – free
