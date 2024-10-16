Rise Above: 2024-10-16

Written by on October 16, 2024

  1. amyl and the sniffers – big dreams
  2. the birthday party – she’s hit
  3. the sugarcubes – birthday
  4. the stooges – no fun
  5. party dozen ft nick cave – macca the mutt
  6. bush tetras – things I put together
  7. the cure – hot hot hot!
  8. 8 eyed spy, lydia lunch – swamp
  9. siouxsie and the banshees – we hunger
  10. batteries not included – a forest
  11. the slits – instant hit
  12. madam super trash – old skin for new
  13. reckoning – weird kids
  14. alien skull paint – sweet
  15. penetration – nostalgia
  16. night rites – dark patterns
  17. by the vespine – dream manifest
  18. deathtrippers – passion & fire
  19. the crazies – self destruct
  20. the mark of cain – drive on
  21. the dead menzies – do you wanna die?
  22. grinderman – worm tamer
  23. bauhaus – in the flat field
