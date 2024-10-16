Rise Above: 2024-10-16

- amyl and the sniffers – big dreams
- the birthday party – she’s hit
- the sugarcubes – birthday
- the stooges – no fun
- party dozen ft nick cave – macca the mutt
- bush tetras – things I put together
- the cure – hot hot hot!
- 8 eyed spy, lydia lunch – swamp
- siouxsie and the banshees – we hunger
- batteries not included – a forest
- the slits – instant hit
- madam super trash – old skin for new
- reckoning – weird kids
- alien skull paint – sweet
- penetration – nostalgia
- night rites – dark patterns
- by the vespine – dream manifest
- deathtrippers – passion & fire
- the crazies – self destruct
- the mark of cain – drive on
- the dead menzies – do you wanna die?
- grinderman – worm tamer
- bauhaus – in the flat field
Reader's opinions