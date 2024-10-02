Rise Above: 2024-10-02

Written by on October 2, 2024

  1. the cure – alone
  2. they might be giants – birdhouse in your soul
  3. they might be giants – underwater woman
  4. self righteous brothers – self righteous
  5. LOLA – fast life
  6. frenzal rhomb – russell crowe’s band
  7. home court – draft
  8. hagol – hate
  9. babyteeth – baseball annie
  10. effie isobel – peach heart
  11. my cherie – darkness and gold
  12. king jeff and the how are yous – ticking over
  13. the empty threats – new jet ski
  14. thunder speaks – free
  15. tism – tism are shit
  16. tism – (there’s gonna be) sex tonite
  17. dilettantes – reruns
  18. witch spit – knuckle sandwhich
  19. thrashboard – the journey
  20. totally unicorn – like
  21. wax tailor – the light
  22. lamb – alien
  23. carla lippis & mondo psycho – la malcontenta
  24. vast – free
  25. portishead – cowboys
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-10-02

Previous post

The Nest: 2024-10-02

Current track

Title

Artist