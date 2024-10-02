Rise Above: 2024-10-02

- the cure – alone
- they might be giants – birdhouse in your soul
- they might be giants – underwater woman
- self righteous brothers – self righteous
- LOLA – fast life
- frenzal rhomb – russell crowe’s band
- home court – draft
- hagol – hate
- babyteeth – baseball annie
- effie isobel – peach heart
- my cherie – darkness and gold
- king jeff and the how are yous – ticking over
- the empty threats – new jet ski
- thunder speaks – free
- tism – tism are shit
- tism – (there’s gonna be) sex tonite
- dilettantes – reruns
- witch spit – knuckle sandwhich
- thrashboard – the journey
- totally unicorn – like
- wax tailor – the light
- lamb – alien
- carla lippis & mondo psycho – la malcontenta
- vast – free
- portishead – cowboys
