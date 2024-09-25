Rise Above: 2024-09-25

- c.o.f.f.i.n – fast love
- placement – it’s over
- thunder speaks – stop/go
- party dozen – coupe de gronk
- party dozen – money & the drugs
- feed the fire – minimum wage
- dirty pagans – edge of glory
- kitchen witch – glitch
- no basis – use you
- not for humans – alien eyes
- pink noise generator – promise to myself
- l7 – burn baby
- witch spit – knuckle sandwhich
- stabbitha and the knifey wifeys – fedora destroyer
- the bennies – acid on the brain
- BEEF – dumbshit
- kitten kong – matthew mcconaughey
- private function – i’m this far away from being the worst person you’ve ever met
- flangipanis – train ciggie
- dicklord – boring
- slagatha christie – angry reacts only
- amyl and the sniffers – some mutts (can’t be muzzled)
- church moms – fight me
- bikini kill – alien she
- babes in toyland – bluebell
- itchy and the nits – beat it bozo
- whoroboros – s.c.u.m (I shot andy warhol)
- batz – wizard
- daisy chainsaw – the future free
- CLOWNS – i shaved my legs for you
