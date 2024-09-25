Rise Above: 2024-09-25

Written by on September 25, 2024

  1. c.o.f.f.i.n – fast love
  2. placement – it’s over
  3. thunder speaks – stop/go
  4. party dozen – coupe de gronk
  5. party dozen – money & the drugs
  6. feed the fire – minimum wage
  7. dirty pagans – edge of glory
  8. kitchen witch – glitch
  9. no basis – use you
  10. not for humans – alien eyes
  11. pink noise generator – promise to myself
  12. l7 – burn baby
  13. witch spit – knuckle sandwhich
  14. stabbitha and the knifey wifeys – fedora destroyer
  15. the bennies – acid on the brain
  16. BEEF – dumbshit
  17. kitten kong – matthew mcconaughey
  18. private function – i’m this far away from being the worst person you’ve ever met
  19. flangipanis – train ciggie
  20. dicklord – boring
  21. slagatha christie – angry reacts only
  22. amyl and the sniffers – some mutts (can’t be muzzled)
  23. church moms – fight me
  24. bikini kill – alien she
  25. babes in toyland – bluebell
  26. itchy and the nits – beat it bozo
  27. whoroboros – s.c.u.m (I shot andy warhol)
  28. batz – wizard
  29. daisy chainsaw – the future free
  30. CLOWNS – i shaved my legs for you
