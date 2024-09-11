Rise Above: 2024-09-11

Written by on September 11, 2024

  1. black flag – rise above
  2. black flag – six pack
  3. Extortion – Reduced To A Number
  4. Extortion – But Nobody’s Home
  5. Demolition – The Chair
  6. Demolition – Ugly Broke Miserable
  7. HACKER – Scammer
  8. HACKER – Deliverator
  9. WET PLEATHER – HELL BENT FOR PLEATHER
  10. Scowl – Psychic Dance Routine
  11. Scowl – Wired
  12. GEL – Persona
  13. _Endless Loss – Grave Subjugation
  14. Primitive Man – Inevitable
  15. Cough – Dead Among the Roses
  16. Body Void – Atrocity Machine
  17. Full of Hell – All Knew None
  18. Gasp – Byflower Babel
  19. Straightjacket Nation – 10K Chavs
  20. Straightjacket Nation – Insekt Charm
  21. DEATH CHURCH – JAW CRUSHER
  22. UNBOUND – Godbait
  23. Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats – Over And Over Again
  24. Pentagram – Review Your Choices
  25. Territory – Misery
  26. Contaminated – No Time to Rot
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-09-11

Previous post

The Nest: 2024-09-11

Current track

Title

Artist