Rise Above: 2024-08-14

Written by on August 14, 2024

  1. black flag – rise above
  2. agent orange – bloodstains
  3. fugazi – waiting room
  4. GAOLED – worn
  5. GAOLED – SHAFTED
  6. Extortion – Nobody’s Home
  7. Extortion – Shoplift
  8. _Contaminated – Apex C.H.U.D.
  9. Carcinoid – Strangulation
  10. Whitehorse – The Unwelcome Return
  11. _Territory – Misery
  12. POTION – Women of the Wand
  13. Endless Loss – Depths of Unchained Hedonism
  14. CUM – Fresh Start
  15. The Uglies – Still U​.​G​.​L​.​Y.
  16. The Uglies – Nuke Work
  17. HÄGÖL – WDD,P!
  18. _Christ Dismembered – Spit Forth Your Lies
  19. Charnel Altar – Blood Sanctum
  20. tar – whiskey dick
  21. Religious Observance – Office Politics
