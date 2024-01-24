Rise Above: 2024-01-24

Written by on January 24, 2024

  1. black flag – rise above
  2. Carcinoid – Strangulation
  3. Black Jesus – Born in a Tomb
  4. Holy Death – Celestial Throne ov Grief
  5. Contaminated – Suffer Minutiae
  6. GRIMALKIN – Nothing Nice To Say
  7. GRIMALKIN – You Don’t Get It
  8. CEMETERY URN – Ghost of Suicide
  9. _Bell Witch – Bails (Of Flesh)
  10. Spectral Voice – Red Feasts Condensed Into One
  11. POTION – Torchbearer
  12. Mournful Congregation – A Picture of the Devouring Gloom Devouring the Spheres of Being
  13. KLEENER – Another / Motorcycle Song
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2024-01-24

Previous post

Brunchtime: 2024-01-24

Current track

Title

Artist