Rise Above: 2023-12-27
Written by Playlist Robot on December 27, 2023
- black flag – rise above
- Descendents – Sour Grapes
- Bad Religion – American Jesus
- the offspring – come out and play
- Motörhead – enter Sandman
- Judas Priest – Breaking The Law
- _Crypt Rot – Compelled To Kill
- Siberian Hell Sounds – Burning breath/Exhale death
- Acid Mammoth – Caravan
- Transgressive – Victims of Conception
- Bong Coffin – Voidsight
- Convulsing – Beaten
- Nothingness – A Cycle Unending
- Altars – Opening the Passage
- Funeral Moon – Behead The Worm
- SWAMP LUNG – Infant Thought