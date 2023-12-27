Rise Above: 2023-12-27

Written by on December 27, 2023

  1. black flag – rise above
  2. Descendents – Sour Grapes
  3. Bad Religion – American Jesus
  4. the offspring – come out and play
  5. Motörhead – enter Sandman
  6. Judas Priest – Breaking The Law
  7. _Crypt Rot – Compelled To Kill
  8. Siberian Hell Sounds – Burning breath/Exhale death
  9. Acid Mammoth – Caravan
  10. Transgressive – Victims of Conception
  11. Bong Coffin – Voidsight
  12. Convulsing – Beaten
  13. Nothingness – A Cycle Unending
  14. Altars – Opening the Passage
  15. Funeral Moon – Behead The Worm
  16. SWAMP LUNG – Infant Thought
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Brunchtime: 2023-12-27

Current track

Title

Artist