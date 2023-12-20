Rise Above: 2023-12-20

December 20, 2023

  1. black flag – rise above
  2. Contaminated – Apex C.H.U.D.
  3. Phantasm – Conflict Reality
  4. Phantasm – Bad Dreams
  5. Enzyme – State of Fear
  6. Enzyme – No Concern
  7. 80HD – Crush
  8. 80HD – Cook My Brain
  9. Dealer – Gemini
  10. KLEENER – Another: Motorcycle Song
  11. Cash Bribe – Umbra
  12. HACKER – Scammer
  13. Scowl – opening night
  14. Scowl – Sold Out
  15. SPITEWARD – Disassociate
  16. SPITEWARD – Trapped
  17. Burger Chef – geek bingo
  18. Burger Chef – rat smacker
  19. _Religious Observance – Sink
  20. Froglord – Into The Vortex
  21. The High Drifters – U.A.P
  22. Electric Wizard – Return Trip
  23. Creep Diets – SNUGNORD
  24. Sleep – onic Titan
  25. Monolord – Forgotten Lands
