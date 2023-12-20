Rise Above: 2023-12-20

- black flag – rise above
- Contaminated – Apex C.H.U.D.
- Phantasm – Conflict Reality
- Phantasm – Bad Dreams
- Enzyme – State of Fear
- Enzyme – No Concern
- 80HD – Crush
- 80HD – Cook My Brain
- Dealer – Gemini
- KLEENER – Another: Motorcycle Song
- Cash Bribe – Umbra
- HACKER – Scammer
- Scowl – opening night
- Scowl – Sold Out
- SPITEWARD – Disassociate
- SPITEWARD – Trapped
- Burger Chef – geek bingo
- Burger Chef – rat smacker
- _Religious Observance – Sink
- Froglord – Into The Vortex
- The High Drifters – U.A.P
- Electric Wizard – Return Trip
- Creep Diets – SNUGNORD
- Sleep – onic Titan
- Monolord – Forgotten Lands
