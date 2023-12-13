Rise Above: 2023-12-13

Written by on December 13, 2023

  1. black flag – rise above
  2. Black Flag – Nervous Breakdown
  3. Minor Threat – In My Eyes
  4. Death – Evil Dead
  5. In Flames – Crawling Through Knives
  6. ghost of a chance – where hearts adorn the floors
  7. liability of my own – zombie song
  8. CULL- The Band – BLACK ROSES
  9. CULL- The Band – AVAILABLE FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY
  10. Holy Death – Celestial Throne ov Grief
  11. Resin Tomb – Bestial
  12. Senses Fail – One Eight Seven
  13. Alkaline Trio – Radio
  14. Atreyu – Right Side of the Bed
  15. GRIMALKIN – Nothing Nice To Say
  16. GRIMALKIN – You Don’t Get It
  17. Placebo – Teenage Angst
  18. The Uglies – Still U​.​G​.​L​.​Y.
  19. The Uglies – we are
  20. POTION – Hallucination Rites
  21. Carcinoid – Sickness
  22. TURNSTILE – BLACKOUT
