Rise Above: 2023-12-06

Written by on December 6, 2023

  1. Black Flag – Rise Above
  2. Rocket from the tombs – Ain’t it fun
  3. The Uglies – 2022 (final)
  4. Husker Du – The Biggest Lie
  5. Price of Silence – Gaia
  6. Nasho – Sirens
  7. Crisis Alert – Watch you fall
  8. Patriarchal Death Machine – destroy this system
  9. Bikini Kill – Lil’ Red
  10. Replacements – Kids Dont follow
  11. Smegma – Fuck it all
  12. HArdy Coxon – Pasquale
  13. Avengers – We are the one
  14. Flipper – If it don’t fit don’t force it / The Lights the sound the rhythm the noise
  15. Paul of Blood – –
  16. The ghouls – i am no one
  17. Meat Puppets – Blue-green God
  18. Huggy Bear – Her Jazz
  19. Fugazi – bed for the scraping
  20. THE HORMONES – Burn victim
  21. Raw Power – After your brain
  22. Bollard – plod
  23. Kyklooppiern Sukuputto – Helvetin Elementit
  24. Kyklooppien Sukuputto – Pelon Liiketoiminta
  25. Sound of Mercy Killing – if i had my druthers
  26. The Dammned – Melody Lee
  27. Husker Du – eight Miles High
  28. Roo SHooter – Dumpster
  29. Guitar Wolf – Fujiyama Attack
  30. Blood Sucking Freaks – Cemetary Girl
  31. x – your phone’s off the hook, but you’re not
  32. iggy and the stooges – search and destroy
  33. Hack – guts ache
  34. Grong Grong – Jack Hammer
  35. king snake roost – napalm factory
  36. otoboke beaver – anata ga fall in love shita no ha
  37. HÄGÖL – Sick
  38. Lost sounds – Memphis is 99
  39. sonic youth – silver rocket
  40. Meat puppets – Reward
  41. Black Flag – Rat’s Eyes
