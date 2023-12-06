Rise Above: 2023-12-06

- Black Flag – Rise Above
- Rocket from the tombs – Ain’t it fun
- The Uglies – 2022 (final)
- Husker Du – The Biggest Lie
- Price of Silence – Gaia
- Nasho – Sirens
- Crisis Alert – Watch you fall
- Patriarchal Death Machine – destroy this system
- Bikini Kill – Lil’ Red
- Replacements – Kids Dont follow
- Smegma – Fuck it all
- HArdy Coxon – Pasquale
- Avengers – We are the one
- Flipper – If it don’t fit don’t force it / The Lights the sound the rhythm the noise
- Paul of Blood – –
- The ghouls – i am no one
- Meat Puppets – Blue-green God
- Huggy Bear – Her Jazz
- Fugazi – bed for the scraping
- THE HORMONES – Burn victim
- Raw Power – After your brain
- Bollard – plod
- Kyklooppiern Sukuputto – Helvetin Elementit
- Kyklooppien Sukuputto – Pelon Liiketoiminta
- Sound of Mercy Killing – if i had my druthers
- The Dammned – Melody Lee
- Husker Du – eight Miles High
- Roo SHooter – Dumpster
- Guitar Wolf – Fujiyama Attack
- Blood Sucking Freaks – Cemetary Girl
- x – your phone’s off the hook, but you’re not
- iggy and the stooges – search and destroy
- Hack – guts ache
- Grong Grong – Jack Hammer
- king snake roost – napalm factory
- otoboke beaver – anata ga fall in love shita no ha
- HÄGÖL – Sick
- Lost sounds – Memphis is 99
- sonic youth – silver rocket
- Meat puppets – Reward
- Black Flag – Rat’s Eyes
