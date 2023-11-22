Rise Above: 2023-11-22

November 22, 2023

  1. black flag – rise above
  2. black flag – Nervous Breakdown
  3. CRYPT – Ten Years in the Hole
  4. Electric Wizard – Dopethrone
  5. Pungent Stench – Klyster Boogie
  6. venom – Don’t Burn the Witch
  7. Six Feet Under – Smoke On The Water
  8. crypt – btk
  9. Crypt Rot – Arcane Rites
  10. Hydromedusa – Pemulwuy
  11. Ghostsmoker – Astral Realm
  12. Contaminated – Their Future
  13. Carcinoid – Metastatic Declination
  14. Extortion – Just Act Like You Care
  15. Extortion – Exhaust
  16. CREEP DIETS – SNUGNORD
  17. Crypt Witch – Magic Nightshades
