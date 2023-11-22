Rise Above: 2023-11-22
Written by Playlist Robot on November 22, 2023
- black flag – rise above
- black flag – Nervous Breakdown
- CRYPT – Ten Years in the Hole
- Electric Wizard – Dopethrone
- Pungent Stench – Klyster Boogie
- venom – Don’t Burn the Witch
- Six Feet Under – Smoke On The Water
- crypt – btk
- Crypt Rot – Arcane Rites
- Hydromedusa – Pemulwuy
- Ghostsmoker – Astral Realm
- Contaminated – Their Future
- Carcinoid – Metastatic Declination
- Extortion – Just Act Like You Care
- Extortion – Exhaust
- CREEP DIETS – SNUGNORD
- Crypt Witch – Magic Nightshades