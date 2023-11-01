Rise Above: 2023-11-01

- The Peanut Butter Conspiracy – It’s a Happening Thing
- Crazy Louie – My Pants
- The Zombies – Whenever Your Ready
- The Small Faces – My Minds Eye
- Nick Vulture – Home (You’re on My Mind)
- Connor Oberst – You All Loved Him Once
- Phoebe Bridgers – So Much Wine
- boygenius – Voyager
- The Lazy Cowgirls – Know Your Product
- Celibate Rifles – I’m Waiting for My Man
- Plastic Section – Trouble is Our Business
- Thee Headcoats – The Plagiarist
- Midnight Mares – Sparks! (Then the Rain Came Down)
- Soursob Bob – Antenna for Your Love
- The Dave Graney Show – Have You Heard of the Melbourne Mafia?
- Roland Alphoso & The Studio One Orchestra – From Russia With Love
- Nancy & The Jam Fancys – Mirror My Melody
- Chelsea Manor – Predator
- Mums Favourite – Wind in the Willows
- The Systemaddicts – My Pal
- Alice Cooper – School’s Out
- Headgirl – Please Don’t Touch
- The Damned – Ballroom Blitz
- The Young & Moody Band – Don’t Do That
- The Sundials – Baby
- Velvet Moth – Paddy Wagon Party
- Tamam Shud – Lady Sunshine
- Company Caine – The Day Superman Got Busted
- The Bad Shepherds – Going Underground
- Nouvelle Vague – The Guns of Brixton
- The Jam – In the City
- The Clash – I’m Bored with the U.S.A
- Eddie & The Hot Rods – Get Out of Denver
- Thee Girlfriends – Rock & Roll
- The Shimmys – Money
Reader's opinions