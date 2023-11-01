Rise Above: 2023-11-01

November 1, 2023

  1. The Peanut Butter Conspiracy – It’s a Happening Thing
  2. Crazy Louie – My Pants
  3. The Zombies – Whenever Your Ready
  4. The Small Faces – My Minds Eye
  5. Nick Vulture – Home (You’re on My Mind)
  6. Connor Oberst – You All Loved Him Once
  7. Phoebe Bridgers – So Much Wine
  8. boygenius – Voyager
  9. The Lazy Cowgirls – Know Your Product
  10. Celibate Rifles – I’m Waiting for My Man
  11. Plastic Section – Trouble is Our Business
  12. Thee Headcoats – The Plagiarist
  13. Midnight Mares – Sparks! (Then the Rain Came Down)
  14. Soursob Bob – Antenna for Your Love
  15. The Dave Graney Show – Have You Heard of the Melbourne Mafia?
  16. Roland Alphoso & The Studio One Orchestra – From Russia With Love
  17. Nancy & The Jam Fancys – Mirror My Melody
  18. Chelsea Manor – Predator
  19. Mums Favourite – Wind in the Willows
  20. The Systemaddicts – My Pal
  21. Alice Cooper – School’s Out
  22. Headgirl – Please Don’t Touch
  23. The Damned – Ballroom Blitz
  24. The Young & Moody Band – Don’t Do That
  25. The Sundials – Baby
  26. Velvet Moth – Paddy Wagon Party
  27. Tamam Shud – Lady Sunshine
  28. Company Caine – The Day Superman Got Busted
  29. The Bad Shepherds – Going Underground
  30. Nouvelle Vague – The Guns of Brixton
  31. The Jam – In the City
  32. The Clash – I’m Bored with the U.S.A
  33. Eddie & The Hot Rods – Get Out of Denver
  34. Thee Girlfriends – Rock & Roll
  35. The Shimmys – Money
