Rise Above: 2023-10-11

Written by on October 11, 2023

  1. black flag – rise above
  2. Minor Threat – Minor Threat
  3. Minor Threat – I Don’t Wanna Hear It
  4. Dead Boys – Sonic Reducer
  5. Fear – I Love Livin’ in the City
  6. Motörhead – Rock ‘n’ Roll
  7. Suicidal Tendencies – Subliminal
  8. Misfits – Where Eagles Dare
  9. Threskiornis – Murdered Birds
  10. ExtinctExist – Howls Echo
  11. Night Hag – Razors
  12. Resin Tomb – Bestial
  13. SELF HARM – SELF HARM
  14. Prisonbitch – cot death
  15. Warthreat – Failure
  16. Warthreat – Brainwashed
  17. Punter – A Year’s Silence
  18. SPITEWARD – Disassociate
  19. SPITEWARD – Double Consciousness
  20. Imperior – Holy Specter
  21. Acid Bath – Dope Fiend
  22. Golgotha – Blood Of God
  23. Witchthroat Serpent – Multi-dimensional Marvelous Throne
  24. Tombsealer – The Red Dragon
  25. Eyes More Skull Than Eyes – Portent Of Death
