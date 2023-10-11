Rise Above: 2023-10-11

- black flag – rise above
- Minor Threat – Minor Threat
- Minor Threat – I Don’t Wanna Hear It
- Dead Boys – Sonic Reducer
- Fear – I Love Livin’ in the City
- Motörhead – Rock ‘n’ Roll
- Suicidal Tendencies – Subliminal
- Misfits – Where Eagles Dare
- Threskiornis – Murdered Birds
- ExtinctExist – Howls Echo
- Night Hag – Razors
- Resin Tomb – Bestial
- SELF HARM – SELF HARM
- Prisonbitch – cot death
- Warthreat – Failure
- Warthreat – Brainwashed
- Punter – A Year’s Silence
- SPITEWARD – Disassociate
- SPITEWARD – Double Consciousness
- Imperior – Holy Specter
- Acid Bath – Dope Fiend
- Golgotha – Blood Of God
- Witchthroat Serpent – Multi-dimensional Marvelous Throne
- Tombsealer – The Red Dragon
- Eyes More Skull Than Eyes – Portent Of Death
Reader's opinions