Rise Above: 2023-10-04

  1. black flag – rise above
  2. dead kennedys – police truck
  3. Sham 69 – If the Kids Are United
  4. Surfbort – Open Your Eyes
  5. WAAX, In Hearts Wake – all the good girls go to hell
  6. Enzyme – Chewing The Fat
  7. Enzyme – Abuse of Power
  8. GAOLED – UNWORTHY
  9. GAOLED – NEUTRAL WORDS
  10. Demolition – The Chair
  11. Demolition – Ugly Broke Miserable
  12. Straightjacket Nation – 2021
  13. Straightjacket Nation – Power It Up
  14. Flesh World – FLE$H WORLD
  15. Flesh World – junk
  16. BONGRIPPER – hail
  17. UNBOUND – Godbait
  18. ELECTRIC WIZARD – Barbarian
  19. Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats – Mt. Abraxas
  20. Belzebong – Witch Rider
  21. Savanah – Mind
  22. asteroid – silver leaf
  23. _Plaguehurst – Chimes
