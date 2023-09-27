Rise Above: 2023-09-27

Written by on September 27, 2023

  1. black flag – rise above
  2. Husker Du – Turn on the news
  3. the ghouls – Treachery I
  4. HÄGÖL – sick
  5. GISM – Endless Blockades for the pussyfooter
  6. Black Jesus – Legacy of Hate
  7. MONGREL – Dog Complex
  8. Witchhelm – D.H.G.
  9. Acid King – Electric Machine
  10. Goatsnake – Flower of Disease
  11. Holy Death – Supreme Violence
  12. 1782 – She Was a Witch
  13. SLUGG – Opal
  14. CRYPT – green butter
  15. Hävittäjät – Hävittäjät
  16. Hävittäjät – Aina
  17. Religious Observance – no dog
  18. Charnel Altar – Grave Totem
  19. Diabolic Rites – Filthy Fucking Spirit
  20. Full of Hell – Future Joys
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-09-27

Previous post

Brunchtime: 2023-09-27

Current track

Title

Artist