Rise Above: 2023-09-20

- Black Flag – Rise Above
- Dead Kennedys – California Uber Alles
- Misfits – Where Eagles Dare
- Motörhead – Ace Of Spades
- Serration – Boreal Serpent
- Serration – a Note in Midi Format
- Carcinoid – The Drowning
- POTION – Gravemaker
- Crypt Witch – Church Of Doom
- Iron Worzel – Controlled Clusterfuck
- Spectral Voice – Diffluence of Ruined Graves
- High On Fire – Snakes For The Divine
- Mephistofeles – Evil Beauty
- Rat King – Nepeta Divinorum
- Witchthroat Serpent – Mountain Temple In Bleakness
- Omega Sun – The One
- Witchhelm – Wytchwood
- Imperior – A Looming Flame
- _UNBOUND – Godbait
Reader's opinions