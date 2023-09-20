Rise Above: 2023-09-20

September 20, 2023

  1. Black Flag – Rise Above
  2. Dead Kennedys – California Uber Alles
  3. Misfits – Where Eagles Dare
  4. Motörhead – Ace Of Spades
  5. Serration – Boreal Serpent
  6. Serration – a Note in Midi Format
  7. Carcinoid – The Drowning
  8. POTION – Gravemaker
  9. Crypt Witch – Church Of Doom
  10. Iron Worzel – Controlled Clusterfuck
  11. Spectral Voice – Diffluence of Ruined Graves
  12. High On Fire – Snakes For The Divine
  13. Mephistofeles – Evil Beauty
  14. Rat King – Nepeta Divinorum
  15. Witchthroat Serpent – Mountain Temple In Bleakness
  16. Omega Sun – The One
  17. Witchhelm – Wytchwood
  18. Imperior – A Looming Flame
  19. _UNBOUND – Godbait
