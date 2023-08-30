Rise Above: 2023-08-30

  1. black flag – rise above
  2. Future Suck – Hell For Leather
  3. Future Suck – Mantra
  4. Scowl – hot sauce
  5. 58008 – Torture
  6. 58008 – Repression
  7. The Uglies – Still U​.​G​.​L​.​Y.
  8. The Uglies – Nuke Work
  9. GAOLED – LINED
  10. GAOLED – UNWORTHY
  11. Starvation – Fill The Blanks
  12. Starvation – Deal With It
  13. Extortion – Callous
  14. Extortion – Buildings Collapse
  15. ESP Mayhem – Cop Reality
  16. ESP Mayhem – Blown To Pieces
  17. Territory – Salt In The Wound
  18. Eyes More Skull Than Eyes – Purgatory
  19. Spectral Voice – Diffluence of Ruined Graves
  20. Primitive Man – This Life
  21. Holy Death – No Flowers
  22. Total Isolation – VOMITING PIT OF FOG
  23. FACELESS BURIAL – From the Bastion to the Pit
  24. Full of Hell – A Ladder Made of Warped Light
  25. Gasp – Byflower
  26. _ Altered Visions – Fading Echoes
