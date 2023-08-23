Rise Above: 2023-08-23

Written by on August 23, 2023

  1. Black Flag – Rise Above
  2. Husker Du – I’ll Never Forget You
  3. Bikini Kill – Blood One
  4. The Ghouls – Treachery II
  5. Luminous Green Snow – Luminous Green Snow
  6. Neuros – orchids on a budget
  7. Trungllion Horsepower – Just Meat
  8. Otoboke Beaver – I’m Tired of your repeating story
  9. Replacements – GImme Noise
  10. The sound of Mercy Killing – Living under the constant threat of being fisted by ruth Cracknell and her leathery fisting machine
  11. Jaguar God – Heart of the Jaguar
  12. Raw Power – Our Oppression
  13. Cull The Band – Master Plan
  14. The Damned – Melody Lee
  15. The Twenty Second Sect – It Ain’t Good
  16. Celibate Rifles – Billy Bonney Regrets
  17. X – Your Phone’s off the hook, but youre not
  18. Paul of Blood – Fuck for the revolution
  19. Jihad against America – Terrorism is the New Black
  20. Meat Puppets – Split Myself in two
  21. Geza X – Isotope SOap
  22. Grong Grong – Poor Herb
  23. Mudhoney – slidin’ in and out of Grace
  24. The IInvisibles – evador
  25. Hit The Jackpot – the football team
  26. Flipper – HA HA HA
  27. The Fall – Rebellious Jukebox
  28. Goon Wizarrd – mediocre Mountain
  29. Aborted Tortoise – Primordial
  30. Black Flag – Police Story
  31. Bad Brains – Pay to Cum
  32. Belle of CHaos – Dead Orpheus
  33. Rollins Band – 1000 times blind
  34. Rollins Band – Lonely
  35. Minor Threat – Stepping Stone
  36. True Radical Miracle – Divorce ’87
  37. x – Nausea
  38. Dead Milkmen – Serrated edge
  39. Blood Sucking Freaks – Nekromantik
  40. Luminous Green Snow – Creeping Mould
  41. Fugazi – Back to Base
  42. Lost Sounds – Do You Wanna Kill Me
  43. Johnny Thunders – CHinerse Rocks
