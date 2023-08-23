Rise Above: 2023-08-23

- Black Flag – Rise Above
- Husker Du – I’ll Never Forget You
- Bikini Kill – Blood One
- The Ghouls – Treachery II
- Luminous Green Snow – Luminous Green Snow
- Neuros – orchids on a budget
- Trungllion Horsepower – Just Meat
- Otoboke Beaver – I’m Tired of your repeating story
- Replacements – GImme Noise
- The sound of Mercy Killing – Living under the constant threat of being fisted by ruth Cracknell and her leathery fisting machine
- Jaguar God – Heart of the Jaguar
- Raw Power – Our Oppression
- Cull The Band – Master Plan
- The Damned – Melody Lee
- The Twenty Second Sect – It Ain’t Good
- Celibate Rifles – Billy Bonney Regrets
- X – Your Phone’s off the hook, but youre not
- Paul of Blood – Fuck for the revolution
- Jihad against America – Terrorism is the New Black
- Meat Puppets – Split Myself in two
- Geza X – Isotope SOap
- Grong Grong – Poor Herb
- Mudhoney – slidin’ in and out of Grace
- The IInvisibles – evador
- Hit The Jackpot – the football team
- Flipper – HA HA HA
- The Fall – Rebellious Jukebox
- Goon Wizarrd – mediocre Mountain
- Aborted Tortoise – Primordial
- Black Flag – Police Story
- Bad Brains – Pay to Cum
- Belle of CHaos – Dead Orpheus
- Rollins Band – 1000 times blind
- Rollins Band – Lonely
- Minor Threat – Stepping Stone
- True Radical Miracle – Divorce ’87
- x – Nausea
- Dead Milkmen – Serrated edge
- Blood Sucking Freaks – Nekromantik
- Luminous Green Snow – Creeping Mould
- Fugazi – Back to Base
- Lost Sounds – Do You Wanna Kill Me
- Johnny Thunders – CHinerse Rocks
