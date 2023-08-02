Rise Above: 2023-08-02

- NO NO NO NO NO – How Can No One at This Party Have the Same Goddamn Phone Charger As Me?
- perdition – the last hour
- Dogma – Disarm Or Die
- asinin – like a bug
- The Toads – The Tale of a Town Split in Two
- Tube Alloys – Computer Love Again
- Feverchild – see through wedding gown
- Pizza Death – Extra Cheese Won’t Stop The Disease (But It Couldn’t Hurt)
- Rabbit – Manabinge
- i kochi – Sada Kichi Two Alone
- zombina and the skeletones – a chainsaw for christmas
- private jesus detector – What’s For Dinner?
- fugitive – Maniac
- Buzzcocks – Sixteen Again
- clowns – euthanise me
- all year round – when the light hits your eyes
- piss me off – 59 years
- lola – batshit
- Bikini Eyebolt – Only Once
- voyager – Ultraviolet (ft. Sean Harmanis of Make Them Suffer)
