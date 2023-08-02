Rise Above: 2023-08-02

Written by on August 2, 2023

  1. NO NO NO NO NO – How Can No One at This Party Have the Same Goddamn Phone Charger As Me?
  2. perdition – the last hour
  3. Dogma – Disarm Or Die
  4. asinin – like a bug
  5. The Toads – The Tale of a Town Split in Two
  6. Tube Alloys – Computer Love Again
  7. Feverchild – see through wedding gown
  8. Pizza Death – Extra Cheese Won’t Stop The Disease (But It Couldn’t Hurt)
  9. Rabbit – Manabinge
  10. i kochi – Sada Kichi Two Alone
  11. zombina and the skeletones – a chainsaw for christmas
  12. private jesus detector – What’s For Dinner?
  13. fugitive – Maniac
  14. Buzzcocks – Sixteen Again
  15. clowns – euthanise me
  16. all year round – when the light hits your eyes
  17. piss me off – 59 years
  18. lola – batshit
  19. Bikini Eyebolt – Only Once
  20. voyager – Ultraviolet (ft. Sean Harmanis of Make Them Suffer)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-08-02

Previous post

Brunchtime: 2023-08-02

Current track

Title

Artist