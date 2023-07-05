Rise Above: 2023-07-05

Written by on July 5, 2023

  1. black flag – rise above
  2. Thatcher’s Snatch – Don’t Be A Victim
  3. Thatcher’s Snatch – No Disco
  4. No Class – Blue Collared Rock ‘n’ Roll
  5. CREEP DIETS – SNUGNORD
  6. GUTLESS – Boiled Alive
  7. Enzyme – Masquerade
  8. Enzyme – Abuse of Power
  9. GAOLED – UNWORTHY
  10. GAOLED – JAILED
  11. Extortion – Just Act Like You Care
  12. Extortion – Suppress
  13. Carcinoid – Ashen Remnants
  14. Charnel Altar – Caverns
  15. Endless Loss – Bloodletting Narcotic Divination
  16. Bong Coffin – Voidsight
  17. Territory – Bleed Out
  18. Convulsing – Engraved Upon Bleached Bone
  19. Contaminated – Squalid Survival
  20. POTION – Torchbearer
  21. Holy Death – A Crown Grows out ov His Head
  22. Windhand – Forest Clouds
