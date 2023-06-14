Rise Above: 2023-06-14

Written by on June 14, 2023

  1. black flag – rise above
  2. Judas Priest – Breaking The Law
  3. BLACK SABBATH – Paranoid
  4. Agent Orange – BloodStains
  5. REAPER – Loss
  6. REAPER – evil within
  7. Sewercide – Interlude In Agony
  8. Power – Power
  9. GELD – Success
  10. GELD – Secret Prison
  11. Civic – Trick of the Light
  12. idles – colossus
  13. RATCATCHER – We’re The Ugly Ones
  14. Defenestration – Braindead
  15. Black Jesus – Requiem
  16. Black Tomb – Church on the Hill
  17. Demon Pig – Disciple Of Stone
  18. Meth Leppard – Endless Prawn
  19. Meth Leppard – Surplus Or Die
  20. Endless Loss – Serpent Spell
  21. Power Trip – Hammer Of Doubt
  22. GUTLESS – Boiled Alive
  23. Diabolic Rites – Cast Into The Casket
