Rise Above: 2023-06-07

- Black Flag – Rise Above
- Blood Sucking Freaks – New Rose
- The Damned – Melody Lee
- The Uglies – Pyramid
- The Neuros – orchids on a budget
- Price of Silence – Sight
- RAW POWER – Start a Fight
- Meat Puppets – split myself in 2
- Jaguar God – down on the day
- Luminous Green Snow – Mushrooms
- Pigasus – Hey Fucker
- Killdozer – Take the Money and Run
- Skid City – Blue
- Otoboke Beaver – Anata Ga Fall in Love Shita No Ha Watashi Ga Kirai Na Onnanoko
- Scratch Acid – Mary Had a Little Drug Problem
- G.I.S.M. – Endless Blockade for the Pussyfooter
- Flipper – Triple Mass
- X – Nausea
- Husker Du – I’ll Never Forget You
- HAGOL – WDDP
- Johnny Thunders and the Heartbreakers – chinese rocks
- Roo Shooter – The Corrupter of Me
- Aborted Tortoise – Primordial
- Contrapunctus – plastic world
- pop o pies – industrial rap
- Hit The Jackpot – the football team
- Hardy Coxon – Pasquale
- Lost Sounds – Plastic skin
- Hydromedusa – part one
- Black Flag – Drinking and Driving
- Glen and the Peanut Butter Men – Not Me it’s You
- Replacements – Favorite Thing
- Nylex – Violent Action
- Bollard – Pain in the Life
- Perdition – Crisis
- All The Weathers – jobs for dogs
- Goon Wizarrd – Scectpterodacular
Reader's opinions