Rise Above: 2023-06-07

Written by on June 7, 2023

  1. Black Flag – Rise Above
  2. Blood Sucking Freaks – New Rose
  3. The Damned – Melody Lee
  4. The Uglies – Pyramid
  5. The Neuros – orchids on a budget
  6. Price of Silence – Sight
  7. RAW POWER – Start a Fight
  8. Meat Puppets – split myself in 2
  9. Jaguar God – down on the day
  10. Luminous Green Snow – Mushrooms
  11. Pigasus – Hey Fucker
  12. Killdozer – Take the Money and Run
  13. Skid City – Blue
  14. Otoboke Beaver – Anata Ga Fall in Love Shita No Ha Watashi Ga Kirai Na Onnanoko
  15. Scratch Acid – Mary Had a Little Drug Problem
  16. G.I.S.M. – Endless Blockade for the Pussyfooter
  17. Flipper – Triple Mass
  18. X – Nausea
  19. Husker Du – I’ll Never Forget You
  20. HAGOL – WDDP
  21. Johnny Thunders and the Heartbreakers – chinese rocks
  22. Roo Shooter – The Corrupter of Me
  23. Aborted Tortoise – Primordial
  24. Contrapunctus – plastic world
  25. pop o pies – industrial rap
  26. Hit The Jackpot – the football team
  27. Hardy Coxon – Pasquale
  28. Lost Sounds – Plastic skin
  29. Hydromedusa – part one
  30. Black Flag – Drinking and Driving
  31. Glen and the Peanut Butter Men – Not Me it’s You
  32. Replacements – Favorite Thing
  33. Nylex – Violent Action
  34. Bollard – Pain in the Life
  35. Perdition – Crisis
  36. All The Weathers – jobs for dogs
  37. Goon Wizarrd – Scectpterodacular
