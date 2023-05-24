Rise Above: 2023-05-24

- Dengue Fever – Tap Water
- Meat Puppets – Split Myself in Two
- Pigasus – My Brain is on Fire / From the Stars
- Crypt Witch – Church Of Doom
- Imperior – Holy Specter, Eyes of Death
- Charnel Altar – Blood Sanctum
- Iron Worzel – Hows Get Fucked Sound
- Carcinoid – The Drowning
- Shroud Eater – : th : ree : cvrses :
- Spectral Voice – Visions of Psychic Dismemberment
- _Hydromedusa – The Rats Have My Mind
- Ascended Dead – Evenfall of the Apocalypse
- Mortal Wound – Burning Sulphur
- Magrudergrind – Black Banner
- Full of Hell – At The Cauldron’s Bottom
