Rise Above: 2023-05-24

Written by on May 24, 2023

  1. Dengue Fever – Tap Water
  2. Meat Puppets – Split Myself in Two
  3. Pigasus – My Brain is on Fire / From the Stars
  4. Crypt Witch – Church Of Doom
  5. Imperior – Holy Specter, Eyes of Death
  6. Charnel Altar – Blood Sanctum
  7. Iron Worzel – Hows Get Fucked Sound
  8. Carcinoid – The Drowning
  9. Shroud Eater – : th : ree : cvrses :
  10. Spectral Voice – Visions of Psychic Dismemberment
  11. _Hydromedusa – The Rats Have My Mind
  12. Ascended Dead – Evenfall of the Apocalypse
  13. Mortal Wound – Burning Sulphur
  14. Magrudergrind – Black Banner
  15. Full of Hell – At The Cauldron’s Bottom
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Caramel Wednesdae: 2023-05-24

Previous post

Brunchtime: 2023-05-24

Current track

Title

Artist