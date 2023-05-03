Rise Above: 2023-05-03
Written by Playlist Robot on May 3, 2023
- black flag – rise above
- Rancid – Fall Back Down
- The Ataris – The Boys of Summer
- The Offspring – Want You Bad
- AFI – Paper Airplanes (Makeshift Wings)
- AFI – The Boy Who Destroyed The World
- Tombsealer – Hamunaptra
- Crypt Witch – Church Of Doom
- EYEHATEGOD – Flags and Cities Bound
- Demon Pig – Disciple Of Stone
- Crypt Crawler – Soul Harvester
- Full of Hell & Primitive Man – Tunnels to God
- CRYPT – Ten Years in the Hole
- Holy Death – Celestial Throne ov Grief