Rise Above: 2023-05-03

Written by on May 3, 2023

  1. black flag – rise above
  2. Rancid – Fall Back Down
  3. The Ataris – The Boys of Summer
  4. The Offspring – Want You Bad
  5. AFI – Paper Airplanes (Makeshift Wings)
  6. AFI – The Boy Who Destroyed The World
  7. Tombsealer – Hamunaptra
  8. Crypt Witch – Church Of Doom
  9. EYEHATEGOD – Flags and Cities Bound
  10. Demon Pig – Disciple Of Stone
  11. Crypt Crawler – Soul Harvester
  12. Full of Hell & Primitive Man – Tunnels to God
  13. CRYPT – Ten Years in the Hole
  14. Holy Death – Celestial Throne ov Grief
