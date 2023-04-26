Rise Above: 2023-04-26

Written by on April 26, 2023

  1. Extortion – Conquest
  2. Extortion – Just Act Like You Care
  3. GAOLED – SHAFTED
  4. GAOLED – THUNDERCAP
  5. The Uglies – Nuke Work
  6. The Uglies – Reverse Lottery
  7. HÄGÖL – HATE
  8. HÄGÖL – SICK
  9. CULL- The Band – AVAILABLE FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY
  10. CULL- The Band – SHE KNOWS (NEVER FIND ANOTHER)
  11. Shove – control
  12. Shove – Maggot
  13. The Neuros – are you talking to me?
  14. Cutters – Asphalt City
  15. Cutters – Australian War Crimes
  16. C.O.F.F.I.N – Playin Dead
  17. Creep Diets – SNUGNORD
  18. Contaminated – Squalid Survival
  19. Territory – Bleed Out
  20. DOPETHRONE – Zombi Powder
  21. Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats – Over And Over Again
  22. DEATH – Rock-N-Roll Victim
  23. Sleep – Holy Mountain
  24. SNAGG – Don’t Explain Any Details
  25. SNAGG – Killton
  26. Bongripper – Descent
  27. Total Ruin – A State of Blood
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Wednesday Drive: 2023-04-26

Previous post

Brunchtime: 2023-04-26

Current track

Title

Artist