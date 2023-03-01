Rise Above: 2023-03-01

  1. black flag – rise above
  2. Elder Devil – Loathsome Insect
  3. Contaminated – Squalid Survival
  4. Endless Loss – Bloodletting Narcotic Divination
  5. Religious Observance – Yeast Infector
  6. Crutches – Chaos squad
  7. FOSSILIZATION – Caronte
  8. REPLICANT – The Ubiquity Of Time
  9. Body Void – Pale Man
  10. Windhand – Winter Sun
  11. Iron Worzel – Controlled Clusterfuck
  12. Imperior – Holy Specter, Eyes of Death
  13. Minge Wizard – Careful now
  14. Minge Wizard – LRB
  15. Total Isolation – Absolute Purgatory
  16. Convulsing – Relent
