Revival w/ Phil: 2025-05-24

- Bebo Valdés – La bella cubana
- Ryuichi Sakamoto – Un ano de amor (Luz Casal)
- Cory Henry – Amazing Grace (feat. Marie Henry)
- Taylor Eigsti – Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered (feat. Dayna Stephens & Charles Altura)
- Dave Brubeck Quartet – Osaka Blues
- Mary Martin – My Funny Valentine
- Dusty Springfield – Will You Love Me Tomorrow?
- Rachael & Vilray – Why Do I?
- Lana Del Rey – For Free
- Ray Charles – Something’s Wrong
- Irene Diaz – Anything for You
- Richard Galliano & Sylvain Luc – La chanson des forains
- Flavia Coelho – Ilha De Mare
- Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66 – Masquerade
- Linda Ronstadt – El Camino (2016 Remaster)
- Silvana Estrada – Un Día Cualquiera
- Lorde – Leader of a New Regime
- SWING KIDS – BEI MEIR BIST DU SCHON
- Mark Anthony Thompson – I Gotta Right to Sing the Blues
- Sylvia Telles – Amor Em Paz
- Natalia Lafourcade – Apertura Cancionera
- Ry Cooder – Dream
Reader's opinions