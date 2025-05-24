Revival w/ Phil: 2025-05-24

  1. Bebo Valdés – La bella cubana
  2. Ryuichi Sakamoto – Un ano de amor (Luz Casal)
  3. Cory Henry – Amazing Grace (feat. Marie Henry)
  4. Taylor Eigsti – Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered (feat. Dayna Stephens & Charles Altura)
  5. Dave Brubeck Quartet – Osaka Blues
  6. Mary Martin – My Funny Valentine
  7. Dusty Springfield – Will You Love Me Tomorrow?
  8. Rachael & Vilray – Why Do I?
  9. Lana Del Rey – For Free
  10. Ray Charles – Something’s Wrong
  11. Irene Diaz – Anything for You
  12. Richard Galliano & Sylvain Luc – La chanson des forains
  13. Flavia Coelho – Ilha De Mare
  14. Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66 – Masquerade
  15. Linda Ronstadt – El Camino (2016 Remaster)
  16. Silvana Estrada – Un Día Cualquiera
  17. Lorde – Leader of a New Regime
  18. SWING KIDS – BEI MEIR BIST DU SCHON
  19. Mark Anthony Thompson – I Gotta Right to Sing the Blues
  20. Sylvia Telles – Amor Em Paz
  21. Natalia Lafourcade – Apertura Cancionera
  22. Ry Cooder – Dream
