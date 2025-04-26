Revival w/ Phil: 2025-04-26

April 26, 2025

  1. Andrew Bird , Alan Hampton & Ted Poor – Ballon de peut-être
  2. Bill Laurance – December in New York
  3. Don Elliott – Cry Me a River
  4. Billie Eilish – BITTERSUITE
  5. Eddie Barclay & Quincy Jones – Et Voilà !
  6. Anna B Savage – Talk to Me
  7. The George Shearing Quintet – All Or Nothing At All
  8. Dave Brubeck – Georgia On My Mind
  9. Hania Rani – Nostalgia
  10. David Rose – Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing
  11. Karrin Allyson – O Grande Amor (feat. Rosa Passos)
  12. The Drifters – Mexican Divorce
  13. Chet Baker – My Funny Valentine
  14. Johnny Gale & Little Isidore – (I’m A Dreamer) Aren’t We All
  15. Helen Merrill – What’s New
  16. Leon Bridges – Don’t Worry
  17. Lucia Fumero – Pichón (feat. Rita Payés)
  18. Jon Batiste – Cristo Redentor`
  19. Lurlean Hunter – You’d Be So Nice to Come Home To
  20. Patsy Cline – Leavin’ On Your Mind
  21. Milt Jackson – Boogity Boogity
  22. Peggy Lee – Don’t Smoke In The Bed
  23. Roberta Flack – Isn’t It Romantic?
